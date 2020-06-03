Before a new Huawei premium flagship phone is introduced, the public can expect more information, leaks, rumors, and speculations will surface online. The past year has been tough for the top Chinese OEM and the top two phone makers in the world. There is no giving up for Huawei still as it doing everything to keep things afloat. Not that it has problems with consumers, Huawei only has issues with the US government as evidenced by the trade ban.

The next smartphone could be rimless with a rounded display. Huawei can also implement an under-display camera which means it can beat other OEMs in this area. A pair of patent applications have been filed and approved recently and we believe it’s for a new phone due this 2020.

The idea of a Huawei smartphone with an under-screen shooter has been submitted last year in October to the China National Intellectual Property Office (CNIPA). The patents have been discovered and said to feature seven product images of a mysterious Huawei phone.

The Huawei phone in the images comes in two versions showing different rear camera systems. We see a full-screen Huawei device with a screen extending to the sides. They even look rounder compared to the current waterfall design of the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei P40.

On the top edge, we see the power button. There are only virtual volume buttons on the side via a sidebar on the screen. A USB-C port is found on the bottom edge. A pop-up camera doesn’t seem to be a possibility here so don’t expect that one.