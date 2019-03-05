If you think that Huawei will take all the things that the U.S. government is saying about them sitting down, well you’re apparently wrong. Reports are coming in that the Chinese OEM is preparing to file a lawsuit against the government that continues to campaign against using any of their products as they believe Huawei works closely with the Chinese government and are therefore allegedly spying on citizens and the U.S. government itself. The US has also encouraged its allies to do the same.

According to a report from The New York Times, they have two sources that are saying that Huawei is preparing the lawsuit against the U.S. government and it will be filed in the Eastern District of Texas where their American headquarters are located. The details about the suit are unknown at this time but of course it has to do with the government’s concentrated campaign against the company on the basis that they are a security threat.

The source says that the lawsuit will be challenging the defense spending authorization law that has stopped executive agencies from using equipment from Huawei and another Chinese company, ZTE. They will claim that this is a “bill of attainder” which the Congress is not allowed to pass. They cannot create a legislative act that singles out a person or company without first having a trial.

While Huawei has continually denied allegations that they are being used by China to spy on American citizens and its government, the pressure has definitely worked as major companies like AT&T and Verizon have stopped using equipment manufactured by the Chinese OEM. They have even urged their allies to ban Huawei products, even as the company is preparing for their major role in the construction of next-generation wireless networks globally. The U.S. Justice Department has gone so far as filing criminal charges against Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, this time regarding their violations in Iran sanctions.

VIA: New York Times