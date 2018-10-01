The smartwatch industry has been waiting for a new product offering from Huawei. It’s been a while since the last Huawei Watch 2 was shown off. It was back in March when we learned about the Huawei Watch 3. If not Watch 3, it could be the Huawei Watch 2 2018 according to some sources. The MWC 2018 and IFA 2018 have already passed and still nothing. We’re thinking the top Chinese OEM is just preparing for a bigger release and looks like it’s going to happen soon.

There’s a Huawei Watch GT making its rounds around gadget websites. It’s said to be the Huawei Fortuna (codename) which will also be introduced with a smart fitness bracelet known this early as Terra.

The Huawei Fortuna aka Huawei Watch GT is believed to be the first wearable from the company that is focused on sports and fitness. It’s more like a sports smartwatch so expect a heart rate monitor, a running instructor, and a long-lasting 420mAh battery (up to two weeks).

The Huawei Watch GT may also arrive with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, 454 x 454 pixel resolution, 46.5mm x 10.4mm (width and thickness), and the standard GPS chip, altimeter, gyroscope, and compass.

We got the information from Wisebuy which added the possibility of track swimming since the wearable will have waterproofing. We’re more curious about the battery life because we’re looking at continuous use.

The Huawei Fortuna/Watch GT could run on Wear OS since that’s what most OEMs are looking at. There is no confirmation yet but we hope to hear from the company.

