Huawei announced the Huawei Watch 3 back in June but a new model has followed: the Huawei Watch GT 3. The Chinese OEM has launched the new smartwatch in two sizes: 42mm and 46mm. The new smartwatch series runs on HarmonyOS 2.1. Battery life can last up to 14 days. The smartwatches were unveiled together with the new Huawei Nova 9 over the weekend. The new watch is basically the Huawei Watch 3 but with a few changes.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 comes with a stainless steep and play rear case. The display is either 1.32- or 1.43-inch AMOLED for the 42mm and 44mm variants. Both will come with an Always-on-Display (AOD) feature, 466 x 466 pixel resolution, 3GB RAM, and 4GB onboard storage.

The Huawei smartwatch offers 5 ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, a speaker, and a microphone. It is powered by an ARM Cortex-M processor. The standard sensors are ready: Accelerometer, Gyro sensor, Body temperature sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, and Geomagnetic sensor. Other features include GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and Beidou.

The battery of the smaller model can go up to seven days while the 46mm can last up to two weeks. The watch offers wireless charging support. It is compatible with at least Android 6.0 and iOS 9.0 devices.

Huawei Watch 3 offers health and fitness tracking features. The list includes skin temperature measurement, over 100 workout modes, sleep tracking, all-day SpO2 monitoring, and 24/7 heart rate tracking.

Now let’s talk about pricing. Apart from the 42mm and 46mm sizes, the watches will also be ready in Active Elegant, Classic, and Elite variants. The Huawei Watch GT 3 42m Active costs £209.99 ($289) while the Elegant version is priced at £229.99 ($317). The Elegant version with Milanese Strap costs £279.99 ($386).

Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm will be available in Active, Classic, and Elite at these prices: £229.99, £249.99, and £299.99 ($317, $345, $413). Official market release date will be November 1. You can now purchase the Huawei Watch GT 3 (pre-order) in Europe and UK.