Motorola has just announced its numerous Moto phones will be receiving the Android 12 version. The company regularly works on software and OS updates and is adding new features and improvements to the My UX experience. Motorola wants consumers to be always in control of their mobile experience and releasing updates is one way to do that. With My UX, moto phone users can set their preference and style to enhance every experience whether using apps, listening to music, or playing games.

As described, My UX does not get in the way of Android. This means Moto users still get to enjoy Android 12 once available on their phones. The Android 12 Update is actually rolling out soon and will bring a number of new features and improvements.

Material You is coming to Motorola smartphones. It allows you to change the look of the screen according to your style and preference. Android 12 revamps the whole user interface as you can see on light and motion, system colors, and shapes.

Material You will adapt to match what you want. This material design language will bring Motorola’s My UX to the next level. The new Android can add personal touches so users can control the visual elements. You can easily access and manage them in just one location under the Personalize menu. Feel free then to change the colors, font style, size, icon layouts, shapes, wallpapers, display size, and device sounds.

Other improvements will be evident on the Conversation Widgets, Accessibility, Mic & Camera Indicators and Toggles, Approximate Location Permissions, and Gaming. You will notice an all-new conversation widget in front and center of the home screen. This way, you don’t miss a chat and you can easily see reminders and incoming calls.

Android 12 brings better accessibility with Area magnification, Extra dim, Bold text, and Grayscale. It also brings better mic and camera access controls. Approximate Location Permissions allows you to main privacy of your exact location. There is also a Privacy Dashboard that offers a quick preview of privacy permissions.

Here are the Motorola phones getting Android 12 OS update:

• Razr 5G, Razr 2020

• Motorola Edge 20 pro, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 lite, Motorola Edge 20 fusion, Motorola Edge (2021), Motorola Edge 5G UW, Motorola Edge plus, Motorola one 5G ace, Motorola one 5G UW ace

• Moto g200 5G

• Moto g71 5G, Moto g51 5G, Moto g41, Moto g31

Moto g100

• Moto g60s, Moto g60

• Moto g50 / Moto g50 5G

• Moto g40 fusion

• Moto g30

• Moto g power (2022), Moto g pure, Moto g stylus 5G

• business edition phones: Moto g pro, Motorola Edge (2021), Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 lite, Motorola Edge 20 fusion