Smartwatches may have been on life support for the past months but it seems that the final release of Android Wear 2.0 injected a bit of renewed interest in the device category. Or at least it was enough for OEMs to commit to the platform once more. Following LG, Huawei is also announcing its new Android smartwatch generation. And almost like everyone else, it is trying to hit has many possible targets by putting out two different styles. Introducing the sportier, and more capable, Huawei Watch 2 and the more stylish, but less connected, Huawei Watch 2 Classic.

You wouldn’t be able to tell from its name, but the Huawei Watch 2, with the lack of a qualification, is the company’s flagship smartwatch for 2017. It is also the one packed with more features, like 4G connectivity. It almost seems unfair that users have to choose between a more classical look, like the Watch 2 Classic, or the full breadth of features, but that’s how the ball rolls for now.

The Huawei Watch 2 comes in both 4G and non-4G version. You might, however, be more interested in the 4G one as it offers everything that Android Wear 2.0 has to offer. Which practically means it can function on its own even without the paired smartphone nearby. That’s great for when you need to go outdoors for a run but don’t want to risk taking along your phone with you. With its real-time workout GPS tracking, neither you nor your Watch 2 will miss a step. Plus, with 2 GB of internal storage, you can always take your music with you wherever you go. All you need is a Bluetooth headset. The 4G model of the Huawei Watch 2 comes in SIM or eSIM variant. The SIM variant is a bit amusing as the SIM card tray slides out from the 6 o’clock position of the Watch 2.

The Huawei Watch 2 Classic offers a more traditional design though, oddly enough, is larger than the Watch 2, sporting 22 mm lugs and a 316L stainless steel body compared to the 20 mm lugs and mixed plastics of the Watch 2. In most aspects, the two are similar, running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear processor, with 768 MB of RAM and 4 GB storage, of which only 2.3 GB is really usable. They have a 420 mAh battery which, with an ultra power saving “Watch Mode”, can last for more than 2 weeks.

The Huawei Watch 2 will also be available starting March alongside the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. Prices for the smartwatch start at €329, roughly $347.