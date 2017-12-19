Even if Huawei is busy prepping for new premium flagship phones and its entry to the American market, the top Chinese OEM has not forgotten about the Android tablet game. Yes, Huawei is still releasing an Android tablet even if this category isn’t as popular as before. The brand is expected to release the Mediapad M5 as a follow-up to the Mediapad M4. We know why the M4 is being skipped—number 4 is considered bad luck in the Chinese culture.

The Huawei Mediapad was recently listed on Bluetooth SIG for certification. This indicates the device is ready and available soon. Two variants are listed and they only differ in specs. They both have 8.4-inch screens. The SHT-W09 and SHT-AL09 both offer Bluetooth 4.2 connection and run on Android 8.0 out of the box.

Huawei MediaPad M5 will feature an 8.4-inch screen with QXGA display, 2560 × 1600 resolution, Bluetooth 4.2, and HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor. Details are really scarce but we’re expecting the company will make an official announcement at the upcoming CES 2018. If not the CES, there’s still the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018) in February.

Once the MediaPad M5 is made official, then there is a possibility it will also roll out in the US.

