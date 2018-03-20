Most OEMs may still be struggling to receive Android 8.0 but there are others who have started thinking about Android 8.1. Some brands may already be working on Android P especially since the Developer Preview has been released. Since Huawei is one of the biggest phone manufacturers in the world, the Chinese brand may be bringing Android 8.1 not only to premium flagship devices but also to low-end models as per some firmware files sighted by one developer. FunkyHuawei.club service’s @FunkyHuawei shared the firmware files that another budget phone may be powered by the latest Oreo update.

The Huawei Y5 Lite is an Android Go device that will be based on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). It comes equipped with an 854 × 480 WVGA display and a MediaTek MT6737m processor.

Another device may be powered by Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) but we don’t have much information. At the moment, it is only known as DRA-L22 and will be equipped with 2GB RAM, 1440×720 HD+ display, 18:9 aspect ratio, MediaTek MT6739 chipset, LTE Cat 4 modem, 3GB RAM, 13MP main cam with 1080p recording at 30 FPS, Bluetooth 4.2, and eMMC 5.1. This one is expected to run on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box so we can also expect support for Project Treble.

The specs are low so the price will definitely be low but still, it will run on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo.

