Who says you have to wait for Black Friday to score some good consumer deals on Amazon? It’s the third year that they’ve broken away from that time-honored retail tradition and offer amazing deals for their Prime subscribers. Huawei is joining the party of course, and now is your chance to get either one of their popular smartphones, or even a tablet or smartwatch if you’re so inclined. You will get anywhere from 20% – 46% discount on their gadgets but you need to get it within the next 10 hours or so.

If you want their late-2016 flagship, you can get the Mate 9 for $499.99, which is 25% off its original SRP. The phone has a 5.9-inch 1080p display and is powered by the in-house Kirin 960 chipset. If you want something a little less expensive, and little lower-end, you can go for the Honor 8, which has a 5.2-inch 1080p display, powered by Kirin 950. It will be available for $299.99, a 33% discount from its $449.99 price tag.

If you’re not looking for a smartphone but would still want to try out a Huawei device, there are three different tablets available: the MediaPad M2 10.0 ($249.99), the MediaPad M3 8.0 ($249.99), and the MediaPad T1 7.0 ($79.99). They also have the Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic (starts at $209.99) and the FIT activity tracker at just $69.99.

The Prime Day deals end on Tuesday so you have just a few more hours to decide and then purchase whichever you want to buy. And remember, this is only for Amazon Prime members and not for “ordinary people”. Links below

VIA: Neowin