Before the new Huawei P50 Pocket make waves, we’d like to know more about what other product Huawei has in store for the consumers. There is also the Huawei Watch D which is said to come with blood pressure monitor. As for the Huawei clamshell phone, the P50 Pocket will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. We were shown a few promo images of the foldable device, looking so ready for the consumer market.

Huawei will make the big announcement on December 23. It’s the Thursday before Christmas Day. Apart from the Huawei Watch D smartwatch and the Huawei P50 Pocket, new smart glasses will be revealed. There aren’t many similar products available but Huawei plans on making the category work.

The Huawei smart glasses are designed with replaceable lenses. The system is HarmonyOS. The smart wearable device works as an AR set and comes with bone conductive speakers placed in the temples.

The HarmonyOS enables the device to work, listen to, and enable voice commands. The glasses can work with other Harmony-powered gadgets. The glasses on both lenses can be swapped out as one unit.

Not much information has been shared by Huawei. We just know it’s not really the first smart glasses from the brand. There were two before and both were audio-only smart devices in partnership with Gentle Monster.

The new pair appears to be solely from Huawei. It will be an interesting pair because it will be more high-tech than ever. It’s not purely VR but we can expect the glasses will deliver more information and features.