Huawei may still be the King of the Chinese mobile market but it won’t give up in making sure it remains on top. The OEM did promise to make some changes to its culture and business processes especially this 2017 because the previous year saw sales slowing down. There is still growth but not as aggressive as before. This is similar to what’s happening to other phone makers who are also seeing slow growth, if not revenues going down.

For Huawei, this company experienced a 32 percent increase in revenue–520 billion yuan or $75 billion. That’s still high but actually low compared to 2015’s 37% growth the previous year. It has maintained its position behind Apple and Samsung which is expected because it has launched in Europe and the United States.

It is estimated that Huawei’s sale reached to 42 percent (178 billion yuan) but it may be slower this year. Changes must be made so Huawei survives in the global mobile industry that’s been very competitive the past few years.

Eric Xu, rotating Chief Executive Officer of Huawei is determined to improve the game. He said, “To cure an illness, you have to treat the root cause. Past success is not a reliable indicator of the future, and a long list of accomplishments might end up nothing more than an epitaph.” That’s quite true because some things fail and with economics around the world facing challenges, the best thing to do is not to be complacent.

