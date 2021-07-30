After long months of waiting, Huawei has officially announced new flagship phones. The Huawei P50 series is now out. As usual, this product line boasts topnotch camera specs and features that Huawei is known for. The Huawei difference when it comes to mobile photography continues although we know the new Huawei P smartphones are a bit different sans the Android OS. For fans of Huawei, you can still expect a better camera experience, as well as, the revolutionary HUAWEI XD Optics.

The HUAWEI P50 Series runs on HarmonyOS 2. The photography features have been further enhanced to include HUAWEI XD Optics, XD Fusion Pro Image Engine, True-Chroma Shot, and a Dual-Matrix Camera system. Huawei has also introduced a user-centric mode of interaction.

Huawei Consumer BG’s Executive Director and Chief Executive Office Richard Yu reminded the public, “HUAWEI P Series has always been about our passion for, and pursuit of, the best quality, aesthetics and photography experiences.” Huawei is all about camera excellence and it’s willing to usher the market into a “new era of smartphone photography”.

HUAWEI P50 Series Features

The HUAWEI P50 Series features a double ring structure and an all-new Dual-Matrix Camera design. The latter can deliver True to Life imagery, high dynamic range, and extreme clarity. It’s also the system responsible for balancing the HUAWEI XD Optics, multiple lenses, XD Fusion Pro Image Engine, 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, and other camera features.

The True-Chroma Image Engine provides the highest possible colour accuracy. Simply put, it allows vivid colors to show for more true to real life results. We can also expect 4K video recording support, all-new AIS Pro image stabilization solution, AI cinemagraph, and PetalClip for editing. Meanwhile, the HUAWEI P50 Pro is more advanced with the True-Chroma Camera (Colour), True-Chroma Camera (Monochrome), and Super Colour Filter System plus the Super HDR technology.

The Huawei P50 Pro model comes with a 6.6-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 450ppi, and 2700 x 1228 resolution. It runs on the Snapdragon 888 4G chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage plus a 4360mAh battery with SuperCharge support.

Different color options and finishes are available: Pearl White, Golden Black, Charm Pink, and Cocoa Gold. The HUAWEI P50 Pro also includes a Dynamic Sky Blue model. The phones run on either Kirin 9000 or Snapdragon 888 4G processor. They will be sold in China with a $900 starting price. No word on availability and pricing on other markets.