Huawei has officially announced the new P50 series phones. As usual, the new smartphones are being marketed with more advanced cameras. The Dual-Matrix Camera system makes it possible for the Huawei P50 Pro especially to deliver premium results. And as in the past few years, Huawei managed to get into DxOMark. Specifically, the Huawei P50 Pro’s smartphone cameras has been reviewed. It is now the king of DxOMark, beating the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra by one point. The previous record of 143 average has been beaten by the Huawei P50 Pro’s 144.

Even the Huawei P50 Pro’s selfie camera is a winner with a score of 106. The 13MP camera with 18 mm lens with f/2.4 aperture, PDAF, and EIS can record 4K videos at 2160p/60 fps. It takes advantage of artificial intelligence for image quality optimization.

When it comes to selfie videos, quality is improved with staggered HDR processing. This method becomes useful in low light conditions. As described, the phone’s selfie camera offers good face exposure in photos and videos, accurate white balance in photos, and wide dynamic range in photos.

You may also notice low noise levels in photos, wide focus range, and good detail in indoor and daylight photos. Video group shots indoors and in daylight show good focus. Effective video stabilization is also noticeable.

The selfie camera has some not so good points. Low-light photos show loss of fine detail, occasional autofocus failures in photo mode, and inaccurate skin tone rendering in photos. Low-light videos also show limited dynamic range and noise on faces.

For the main camera, here are the advantages: good detail at medium- and long-range (tele indoors and in daylight), accurate and natural white balance, and low noise levels/wide dynamic range in all conditions for primary and ultra-wide cams.

For videos, notice good exposure and wide dynamic range, good white balance transition, and stable autofocus. Indoor and daylight videos also show good details plus effective video stabilization. Unfortunately, you may see some of these things: preview image different from captured image, shallow depth of field, and occasional autofocus failures in low light. Some videos may also show noise on textures, occasional white balance casts, and slight exposure instabilities.