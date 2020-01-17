After the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones and the Galaxy Z Flip are “unpacked”, we’ll begin anticipating more for the Huawei P40. The top Chinese mobile OEM’s premium flagship for the first half of 2020 is interesting because like the Mate 30, it will not have Android 10 officially although EMUI 10 is based on it. It will have Huawei Media Services instead of Google Media Services. Yesterday, we saw a render with Leica rear cams and dual selfie shooters. We’re seeing it again from all angles and with more details.

Huawei is expected to announce the new Huawei P40 series phones on March 26 in Paris. It won’t make it to the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona but it will be released in the market by the second quarter. We’re particularly excited about the Huawei P40 Pro because we know its camera system will once again rank high on DxoMark.

The Huawei P40 Pro will look very much like the P40 but slightly bigger. It will have an additional camera from the four on the Huawei P40. The Pro is likely to get a Time of Flight sensor (ToF) plus a more curved display on four sides.

The image shows a protruding camera module. That’s okay at this point but we hope someday, Huawei will think of a way to make it slimmer. When it comes to camera specs, the device will also include Periscope lens and of course, Leica-powered shooters.

The shape of the dual selfie shooters is like a pill similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10+. We can also see the SIM card slot, speaker grill, and USB-C port at the bottom edge. The power button and volume rocker are on the right. Other possible specs include a 6.5- to 6.7-inch screen, Kirin 990 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and max of 512GB storage. When it comes to colors, the Huawei P40 Pro may be available in Black, Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Ice White, and Deep Sea Blue.