There is no official announcement yet but some lucky lad got his hands on the upcoming Huawei P40. The series consists of two variants: the regular Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro. The Huawei P40 Lite has been introduced last week in Europe so we already have an idea of how the other phones will look like. The Huawei P40 hasn’t been announced yet but our source managed to get a sight and hold of the phone that is said to be part of the Huawei P40 lineup.

The phone isn’t final and official yet but it’s the real thing. It’s only a prototype but most likely, the final product will look like this. It will still come with Leica cameras so don’t mind the Blink or Polarie branding. They are only codenames for the P40 and P40 Pro.

The official launch will be on March 26. That is only three weeks from today. We’ll get to confirm the new camera system and other specs and features of the smartphone.

The Huawei P40 comes with a curved display that extends around the body. The rear also features a glass panel but is now flat but the corners are still curved. The Huawei P40 will still arrive with physical volume buttons. The device appears thicker too compared to the Huawei P30 Pro. A 4200mAh battle may be part of the specs list. The fingerprint reader or sensor is nowhere to be found so it could be under-display.