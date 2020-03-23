The world might be changing right before our very eyes, but over on Huawei-land, it’s business as usual. The Chinese OEM is still set to launch its newest devices globally on March 26 and now we’re getting the specifications of the P40 and the P40 Pro 5G ahead of its launch. Plus, it looks like we might be expecting another P40 series device with the rumored 5-sensor smartphone to be called P40 Pro Plus 5G. The question now would be, “Will people still buy expensive smartphones?”

The P40 Pro 5G will have a pretty amazing array of cameras, including the Leica Ultra Vision quad-camera setup that has 50MP primary sensor, a 40MP secondary sensor, a 12MP camera, and a 3D ToF sensor. The front-facing ones are a 32MP main sensor and a depth sensor. The cameras will be backed by Huawei XD Fusion Engine and the telephoto lens will support 50x SuperSensingZoom. If you don’t take great pictures after all that, maybe you need some more lessons.

The Huawei P40 Pro will have a 6.58-inch display with curved edges and will be powered by Kirin 990 5G SoC. It will reportedly have a 4200mAh battery that supports 40W wired fast charging and maybe also 40W fast wireless charging. There’s no news yet on its RAM and storage information for its variants. The base P40 meanwhile has a 6.1-inch display, has triple rear cameras (50MP + 16MP + 8MP), has a 3,800 mAh battery, and will support 40W fast wired charging and 27W wireless charging.

Meanwhile, we may also be expecting another addition to the Huawei P40 series. Twitter user @ishanagarwal24 shared that the device will be called Huawei P40 Pro Plus 5G / P40 Pro+ 5G. It will reportedly have 5 sensors at the back and 3 cameras at the front. Do you need all eight camera sensors? Probably not. But would you want them if you could have them? Maybe, if you can take kick-ass photos and videos with them.

One thing to remember though is that these devices will not support Google apps, including Google Play Store. Instead, you’ll get Huawei Mobile Services and App Gallery. Let’s see how these devices will do sales-wise, given that people are probably more concerned with other things during this pandemic times.