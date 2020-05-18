Huawei P40 series saw another phone added to the successful lineup with the announcement of P40 Lite 5G. This is a 5G version of the Huawei P40 Lite phone announced in March 2020 and it has a slightly better camera which adds value to the prospect. The phone is more of a rebranded Huawei Nova 7 SE that was announced last month. On the looks side, it is designed to impress with a glass back and gradient finish.

Under the hood, it packs a punch for the mid-range segment offering. The phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 resolution) with HDR 10 support. P40 Lite 5G is powered by the new HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G octa-core chipset paired to 6GB of RAM for lag-free performance. There is a 128GB UFS 2.1 storage which is expandable to 256GB.

The phone camera setup also looks good on paper as Huawei is known for unmatchable performance in this department. The quad-camera rear module has a 64MP‌ (f/1.8) primary camera, an 8MP‌ (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For shooting selfies there is a 16MP (f/2.0) punch-hole camera on the front.

Huawei P40 Lite 5G comes with a 4,000mAh battery along with the 40W fast charging, which is impressive. The thickness of the phone is also not much at 8.58mm and the weight is 189g. For gamers, it comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack which is a wise addition.

The phone will come with EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 OS. It will have three color options – Space Silver, Crush Green, and Midnight Black. P40 Lite 5G will be available initially in European markets from May 29 and can be pre-ordered now. The price tag is around $430 which is going to lure-in many buyers who don’t mind the missing Google services.