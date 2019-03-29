Wireless Charging is fast becoming a standard for premium flagship devices but there aren’t many related accessories available in the market yet. We remember a few like the Powermat wireless charger, Google Nexus wireless charger, TYLT Vu, OvRcharge, and the Venus wireless charger among others. Huawei has something new for the P30 phones: the Huawei P30 Wireless Charging Case. This item lets you forget about wires and cables. The phone cases also offers 10W wireless quick charging so you can use the phone again in no time.

This protective case comes with a built-in permeable magnetic material so you can place it easily on a holder inside your vehicle. The special phone case works well with most wireless chargers so you can just bust out whatever charging unit you have.

The phone case also comes with a non-slippery texture for extra grip. It has passed the TÜV Rheinland safety certification, as well as, QI certification. It charges faster and is actually safer if you’re curious but it doesn’t beat the 10W charging of the Huawei P30 Pro.

You can choose from the green or orange option. No word on price and release date yet but it is already on a Huawei product page.

The Huawei P30 Case actually gives the phone a Pro feel obviously with the wireless charging feature. We’re looking forward to more similar accessories.

SOURCE: Huawei