March 26 can’t come soon enough. Don’t be too overwhelmed yet because we can expect more leaks and early previews of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro now that it’s only four days before launch. Huawei is usually generous with hints and teasers. Actually, the top Chinese OEM has been posting video teasers daily, showing off to the public what to expect. So far, we know that Huawei P30 Pro will be camera-centric once again especially with the new multi-lens camera system.

The first video tells us the Huawei P30 Pro will be great in taking photos even in low-light environments? Too dark? No problem. A touch of light is enough.

This one gives us a glimpse of how the Huawei P30 Pro will be able to reach far. Simply zoom into focus and the image is all good.

Last but definitely not the least, the Huawei P30 phones will be great for taking close-up photos. No image is too close if you can see both sides of the story. Now that’s something we can’t figure out.

The Huawei P30 series is coming very soon. On March 26, we’ll know how Huawei would be rewriting the rules.