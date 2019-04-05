Teardowns tell us how an OEM designed a particular device. The innards are exposed for everyone to see. Such careful analysis also shows the level of repairability of a phone. It’s either easy or challenging. Most of the models we’ve seen pried open were easily repairable. The last one we featured was the Samsung Galaxy S10 teardown by iFixit which revealed why it’s hard to fix. It’s not easily repairable as expected just like the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition.

This is probably the first Huawei P30 Pro Teardown. It becomes more interesting because the highlight was more on the cameras. Our source TechMagnet tells us the premium flagship boasts a “REAL Leica Quad Camera”.

Huawei and Leica have been working on flagship phones with premium cameras that have become bestsellers in the past. This teardown video is not by JerryRigEverything or iFixit so it’s a slightly different approach.

The teardown happened inside a Huawei Service Store in Vienna. It’s an official service store so the steps are how a repair guy is supposed to open the device. More or less, these are proper ways on how to open the Huawei P30 Pro because they are done by a Huawei professional.

The Huawei Service Store is the first one outside of China. It’s a new experience in figuring out this flagship smartphone with Quad Leica Camera.

As with most phones, the Huawei device needs to be heated up to soften the glue. We’re assuming a hair dryer can be used but a heating pad may be easier. With the help of a suction cup and a thin card, the rear cover can be easily removed. Don’t apply too much force so as not to destroy the back cover.

Once the rear panel is removed, you immediately see the wireless charging coil. It’s massive. More glue around the edges are obvious but nothing that can’t be easily cleaned.

Watch the full video below to see the Huawei P30 Pro Teardown: