The Huawei P30 Pro is currently the King on DxOMark. It’s tied with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Huawei’s newest premium phone is expected to keep its top ranking for a long time, the same way Huawei P20 Pro did. We’ve always been curious as to how premium devices are designed but we’ve already got an idea when an official Huawei repair guy did a step-by-step teardown demo. It appeared easy but that’s because he’s a Huawei employee. He already knows what to expect.

The IFIXIT team finally managed to do its own Huawei P30 Pro teardown analysis. Repairability pair is very low at 4/10.

Some highlights of this teardown tell us you only need one Phillips driver to start and finish prying open the phone. Most of the components discovered inside are modular. This means they can be replaced independently and easily, except for one half of an earpiece speaker. Replacing the battery is also possible but you may need to deal with a lot of glue.

One downside is the heavily glued-down glass on both sides. Having those glasses may mean a higher risk of breakage. The Huawei P30 Pro may also need a lot of disassembly, no thanks to the tough adhesive.

IFixit has discovered the P30 Pro is taller than the P20 Pro by 3mm. It is also 0.61mm thicker and a less wide by 0.5 mm. We were told to be careful with the teardown because of the tight gap between the frame and back glass.

The Huawei P30 Pro may be known for the quad camera system but there are a total of five–four rear plus one selfie. To review, that’s a 20 MP ultra-wide-angle, 40 MP wide-angle, Time-of-Flight camera next to it, and 8MP telephoto. The front-facing camera is 32MP.

Curious about the fingerprint sensor? Used on the Huawei P30 PRO is the same as the one used on the Vivo NEX S, Xiaomi Mi 9, and the OnePlus 6T.