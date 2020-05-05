Huawei is still alive. No, there is no stopping this Chinese OEM that is still number two in the global market, coming after Samsung. Even if the company has not reached the US, most of its European markets are thriving. Its German market is about to get interesting offers as the P30 series has been listed with a special promo. If you purchase a new Huawei P30, you will receive a free Huawei MediaPad T3 10. The offer also includes a free case for the Huawei tablet.

Huawei Germany lists other phones too like the P30 Lite New Edition and Huawei P30 Pro New Edition. New Edition? That’s right. Huawei is offering a new variant of the premium flagship phone.

Don’t be confused but this one is different from the Huawei P30 Pro. Adding ‘New Edition’ makes it different in some ways. They are basically the same but legally, they’re not.

The two follow the Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei P30 Lite New Edition. Expect some changes in the specs like more storage and added RAM. As for the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition, this one comes with Google services. There is no official announcement yet but a May 15 pre-order has been listed on the promo page.

There is no confirmation yet but the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition could arrive with 1TB onboard storage or maybe a 12GB of RAM. You can say it is the ultimate in the Huawei P line, at least, before a new variant is introduced. Let’s wait and see for the official, public launch.