It’s happening: Huawei in the US. Well, not quite. The new Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 will be sold in the US, not by Huawei but a retailer. B&H is bringing in the latest flagship smartphones from the top Chinese OEM. We all know the truth that Huawei isn’t allowed in the country for many reasons. There is no point in enumerating why but for those people still interested in getting a premium Huawei phone in the United States, you can. Thanks to B&H for bringing in the phones.

This move comes as a surprise to us but we know it’s not impossible. Previous models like the Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, and Mate 20 Pro are available on eBay and other retailers. This means they are imported.

Listed on B&H are the Huawei P30 Pro Dual-SIM 256GB Smartphone and the

Huawei P30 Dual-SIM 128GB model. The phones are unlocked so you can use them on GSM networks only like T-Mobile and AT&T. Unfortunately, the phones will not work on Verizon’s CDMA network. The US warranty of the Huawei P30 Pro isn’t available yet but the non-Pro variant already comes with a one-year warranty from the seller.

The Huawei P30 Pro will be out in two colors (Black or Aurora) for $899.99. You can place your pre-orders now. Meanwhile, the Huawei P30 will be ready in Crystal or Black for only $599.99. The website also lists the Huawei P30 Lite Dual-SIM 128GB Smartphone in Midnight Black, Aurora, Pearl White, or Peacock Blue with a $319.99 price tag.

To review the specs, the Huawei P30 Pro boasts a large 6.4-inch screen, 2340 x 1080 OLED display, 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, 32MP wide-angle selfie camera, 40MP Wide-Angle + 20MP Ultra Wide + 8MP Tele + TOF Depth Sensing rear camera setup, 10x Hybrid Zoom + 50x Super Zoom lens, Hisilicon Kirin 980 Octa-Core processor, and Android 9.0 Pie OS. The Huawei P30 comes with a 6.1-inch screen, 2340 x 1080 OLED display, 128GB built-in storage, 8GB RAM, 40MP Wide-Angle + 16MP Ultra-Wide + 8MP Telephoto rear cameras, 32MP selfie camera, Hisilicon Kirin 980 SoC, and Android 9.0 Pie.