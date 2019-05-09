While waiting for the Honor 20 Pro and right after Honor P20 Lite, here’ s Huawei launching a new smartphone. The Huawei P Smart Z is the latest from the top Chinese OEM. We’ve only been waiting for this one because it has already reached Amazon albeit as an accident already. The Huawei P Smart Z’s product page was leaked ahead of launch and now it’s here, ready to make an impression with a pop-up selfie camera. It’s the first company to implement the design and we’re always excited to learn about new phones with bezel-less screens and hidden selfie cameras.

The Huawei P smart Z comes equipped with a large 6.59-inch LCD screen. It doesn’t have a notch because of the pop-up selfie design. Amazon Italy has listed the phone with a €280 so we can consider it as mid-range.

Don’t expect any on-screen fingerprint scanner because there is none, just a rear fingerprint scanner. The design looks close to a Pixel because of the dual texture finish but you know it’s a true blue Huawei smartphone.

When it comes to imaging, there’s the 16MP main camera and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. The pop-up selfie shooter is 16 megapixels. It comes out in a snap and is guaranteed to last up to 100,000 cycles. It can also withstand weight up to 12kgs.

Huawei P smart Z includes AI for the back and front cameras. You can edit or retouch portraits after the phone has recognized what kind of scene is in. The AI feature can recognize 500+ scenes in 22 categories.

Other specs of the Huawei P smart Z include the following: Kirin 710F processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, microSD slot for memory extension, and Android 9 Pie topped by EMUI 9.0. The phone is powered by a 4000mAh battery. You can charge and connect via USB-C but we don’t know if fast charging is a standard feature.