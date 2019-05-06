A couple of weeks ago, the Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera image renders surfaced online. The phone is different from the Huawei P Smart 2019 Edition announced with dual AI cameras and a dewdrop notch earlier in January after a series of leaks and rumors going around. The upcoming Android phone was sighted on Amazon Italy complete with the specs, features, and prices. It could have been an honest mistake because the product page has since been removed but we see it’s back again.

Amazon lists the Huawei P Smart Z for only €210 which is roughly $235 in the United States. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.59-inch screen with FHD+ pixel resolution, 4GB of RAM, HiSilicon Kirin 710 mobile processor, and a 4000mAh battery.

When it comes to imaging and mobile photography, Huawei is implementing a dual rear camera system that consists of 16MP f/1.8 can and a 2MP f/2.4 shooter. The selfie camera comes with 16 megapixels. It’s hidden so the front screen appears close to bezel-less although the chin is still very obvious.

Huawei still decided on a rear fingerprint rear since it is only a mid-range phone. Face Unlock is already included. Color options include Blue, Green, and Black.

The idea of a pop-up selfie camera is special because only a few brands have decided to use the camera design. A hidden camera makes sense if an OEM really wants to achieve a full-screen display.

Huawei’s latest P Smart Z joins the first few devices that have pop-up selfie cams like the Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo NEX, Vivo X27, OPPO Find X, OPPO F11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A80, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, and the Honor Magic 2. The Huawei P Smart Z appears to be the second model from the top Chinese phone maker to have the hidden front-facing camera.