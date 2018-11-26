A new Huawei P Smart will be unveiled soon as images were shared by Roland Quandt in cooperation with WinFuture. Images appeared online and we believe these are press photos. The Huawei P Smart 2019 is only a mid-range phone. It joins the Honor 10 Lite and the Honor 10 Youth Edition (China) and shows the familiar gradient color scheme. Known this early as the “Potter” the Huawei phone is expected to have a large 6.2-inch LCD display, 19.9:9 aspect ratio, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, and a teardrop notch.

The Kirin 710 Octa-core processor will power the Huawei P Smart 2019 model. There will be 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, 24MP selfie camera, 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera setup, 3400mAh battery, and a MicroUSB. These aren’t confirmed yet but they’re the closest to the possible final specs.

The phone runs on EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. When it comes to pricing, it would be around 250 euros ($284).

Notice the AI camera branding at the back? We know this phone will also have “higher intelligence” like the other Huawei smartphones we’ve seen recently.

Feel free to choose between the Aurora Blue or Midnight Black. We think the dark to turquoise blue tone is very attractive.

VIA: WinFuture