The US trade restrictions that constrain Huawei from using Google Mobile Services on their smartphones, is not looking to end anytime soon. This means Huawei users will have to rely on the Chinese company’s own mobile services suite. In a new solution to make some sort of integration between the two suites somewhat more streamlined, Huawei has brought out an open-source solution on called Choice SDK.

The viable solution that allows developers to convert existing Google Mobile Service (GMS) apps into Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) apps is available in GitHub. This SDK was reportedly developed to assist an Austrian bank app to be available for Huawei phones.

The solution according to the developer BlueSource has been used by Austrian railways, postal service and some other institutions to bring their Google compatible apps to Huawei’s AppGallery. This for now supports only location, sign-in, analytics, maps, and messaging features, Android Authority reports.

It’s logical that Choice SDK will allow developers to save a lot of effort in converting GMS apps to HMS apps, but notably, this is not a simple button push activation random users will not be able to make anything happen at their end. That said, the open-source solution will be a more cost-effective way for developers to bring more apps to Huawei’s app store.

Just yesterday we reported that the Huawei AppGallery was a victim to joker malware, which was seen in 10 harmless-looking apps on the app store. This had infected over 500,000 Huawei devices. Huawei had however reacted instantly and removed the questionable apps from the store.