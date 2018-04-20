So apart from the Android P Developer Preview, manufacturers are also getting early access to the next Android version. This has now become apparent because the people over at XDA have gotten their hands on an internal Android P test build that they have now been able to run on their own Huawei Mate 10 Pro. This should mark the beginning of more Android P-related discoveries out in the wild, even as Google is still committed to their own developer preview program.

Apparently, Huawei is testing out this Android P build on a Chinese variant of the Huawei Mate 10 – the ALP-AL00. XDA has had to convert their own Mate 10 Pro to the Chinese software and firmware, not something you’d want to do without professional help. It took a team to do just that, and now XDA have an Android P-powered Mate 10 Pro to play around with.

As expected, most of the new features in AOSP that EMUI already carried were eliminated from the build. There’s a big UI change in Android P which people are calling “Material Design 2”, and it seems that Huawei skipped all of that in this EMUI test build as well. Check out the source link below to see what else they found out about it.

XDA is thinking that Huawei’s test build is actually more advanced in features than the Android P Developer Preview. That should change in the next DP release, but XDA has spotted some new developer options in this test build that are not in the developer preview.

SOURCE: XDA