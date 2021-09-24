The Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro were made available in China with Kirin 985 SoC in December 2020. Six months later, there was the Huawei Nova 8i. Before this year ends, Huawei has introduced a follow-up: the Huawei Nova 9 Series. The smartphone series features two models: the regular Huawei Nova 9 and the Huawei Nova 9 Pro. These are mid-range phones that come with OLED screens, Snapdragon 778G 4G processor by Qualcomm, and powerful 50MP quad cameras. These are not 5G phones but they can be powerful for standard mobile use.

The two look almost similar but notice the difference in the selfie cameras. The Huawei Nova 9 only has a round notch for the 32MP selfie shooter. The Huawei Nova Pro 9 features a dual 32MP selfie camera system as presented by the pill-shape holed. It allows ultrawide shooting.

The HarmonyOS 2-powered Nova 9 features 6.57-inch OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and FHD+ resolution. The Pro has a slightly bigger display at 6.72-inches. Under-display fingerprint scanners are available.

When it comes to the rear camera system, both come with the following: 50MP RYYB main sensor + 8MP ultrawide + two 2MP for macro and depth tracking. The batteries are 4300mAh with 66W charging and 4000mAh with up to 100W charging speed. This means 100% battery can be reach within 20 minutes.

The Huawei nova 9 Pro will be sold for CNY 3,499 ($540, 8/128GB ) and CNY 3,899 ($603, 8/256GB). The Huawei nova 9 will be more affordable at CNY 2,699 ($417, 8GB/128GB) and CNY 2,999 ($464,8GB/128GB). Color options include Black, Green, Blue, and Purple.