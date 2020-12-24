Huawei may be on the back foot in other parts of the world, in China it is still one of the best. Proven again with the unveiling of the Nova 8 series in the country. The new smartphones in the series – Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro are both 5G enabled handsets with screens boasting high refresh rates and in-display fingerprint scanners. The phones are powered by Kirin 985 chipsets, feature impactful quad-camera setups on the back, and come with 66W fast charging support. These two are available for preorder now and are likely to go on sale starting January 15 on VMall.

Huawei Nova 8

The entry-level model in the series, Nova 8 features 6.57-inch full-HD+ 90Hz OLED display, which touts a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone runs on EMUI 11 based on Android 10 and is equipped with Kirin 985 SoC under the hood. For the memory power and memory hungry the phone comes in 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB memory options.

For the optics, which remain unchanged on both the models, the Huawei Nova 8 has a quad-camera module on the back which is topped by a 64MP lens. Other cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a pair of 2MP depth and macro sensors. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera in a punch-hole setting.

Huawei Nova 8 packs a slightly modest 3,800mAh battery but it’s paired with 66W fast charging support. The 5G phone comes in four color options with NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port for connectivity and starts at ¥ 3,299 (approx. $500).

Huawei Nova 8 Pro

The grander of the two, Nova 8 Pro features a curved 6.72-inch FHD+ OLED display with 10bit color output and screen refresh rate beefed up to 120Hz, which gamers would fancy. The Nova 8 Pro shares the same processor and camera setting with the Nova 8 but packs a somewhat better 4,000mAh battery with similar support for 66W fast charging.

A significant change can be noticed on the front of the Nova 8 Pro, where you get a capsule-style selfie camera setting. Though the camera is similar 32MP, it does look fancy. On the software side, the phone is also powered by Android 10-based EMUI 11 and features the same connectivity options. Nova 8 Pro is also available with 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage options in four colors starting at ¥ 3,999 (approx. $610).