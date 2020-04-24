The last Huawei Nova phone we remember being featured here was the Huawei P40 Lite. Well, it’s only a rehashed Huawei Nova 6 SE that launched in Europe. It’s different from the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro as it is only a mid-range phone offering. The latest from Huawei are three new mid-rangers: the Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G, Huawei Nova 7 5G, and Huawei Nova 7SE 5G. These are all 5G phones so the market is getting more 5G options. The devices have launched in China this week, ready with powerful cameras, decent specs, and speedy 5G connectivity.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G



Let’s start with the Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G. This is the most powerful among the new nova phones. It comes with a large 6.578-inch OLED curved screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. It has an on-screen fingerprint scanner and dual 32MP + 8MP selfie cameras placed under a pill-shaped hole.

The phone runs on EMUI 10.1 which is still based on Android 10. It is powered by a Kirin 985 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 4000mAh battery (40W charging). It comes with a 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, plus a quad rear camera setup. The cam module consists of a 1/1.7-inch 64MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide cam, 8MP periscope camera with OIS plus 5X optical and up to 50X hybrid zoom, plus a 2MP macro camera.

The Huawei Nova 7 Pro will come in five color options: Silver, Red, Green, Purple, and Black. Pre-order is up in China. Pricing starts at CNY 3,700 ($523) for the 8GB/128GB model. The 8GB/256GB variant costs CNY 4,100 ($580). Phones market release will be on April 28.

Huawei Nova 7SE



This one is the watered-down version of the Pro and regular Nova 7. It boasts a 6.5-inch IPS screen, 16MP selfie shooter under a punch-hole, and side-mounted fingerprint reader. When it comes to imaging, there’s also the 64MP main cam, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, plus a 2MP depth shooter.

The phone runs on a Kirin 820 5G processor with 8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage. The phone is powered by a 4000mAh battery with 40W fast wired charging. The 8/128GB and 8/256GB Nova 7 SE will be sold for CNY 2,400 ($339) and CNY 2,800 ($395).

Huawei Nova 7 5G



The Huawei Nova 7 5G comes with a 6.53 OLED FHD+ screen with a 32MP front-facing camera under a punch-hole. There is a built-in fingerprint scanner plus almost the same camera system as the Pro. Only the periscope has been replaced by an 8MP telephone cam with 3X optical and 5X hybrid zoom.

The phone is also powered by 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage. The 4000mAh batt offers 40W fast wired fast-charging support. Price tag reads CNY 3,000 or CNY 3,400 ($424 or $480). Color options are as follows: Silver, Red, Purple, Green, and Black.