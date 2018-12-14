We’ve recently seen the Huawei Nova 4 hands-on photos showing a camera hole on the display and dual main cameras. The top Chinese OEM also announced three new and innovative mobile technologies in the form of the Honor View 20. We know there’s also the nova 4 phone that is scheduled to launch this December 14 in China at a special tech event. Usually, the Nova phone is simply a newer version of a Huawei P device but the Nova 4 may be different because of the cutout display on the front screen.

Huawei’s Nova 4 goes head-to-head with the Samsung Galaxy A8s. The camera hole eliminates the need for a notch, resulting to a larger screen real estate.

So far, we know the Huawei nova 4 will be available only in China. When it comes to other specs, it sports a 6.4-inch screen, triple rear cameras (48MP f/1.8 + 16MP f/2.2 + 2MP f/2.4), 8GB RAM, 128GB RAM (max), fingerprint scanner, Kirin 970 processor, and a 3750mAh battery.

The Nova 4 will come in Honey Red. It’s deep red to deep purple. Others may say it’s just pink though.

The Huawei Nova 4 poster has surfaced online. Expect next week to be interesting as Huawei announces the Nova 4 phone officially.

