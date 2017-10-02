If you can’t keep track of all the new smartphones that Huawei has been releasing left and right, we can’t blame you. It looks like they’re going for both quality and quantity when it comes to offering devices to various markets outside of its native China. They have now quietly released another one, the Nova 2i which is actually the international version of the Huawei Maimang 6 which was announced in China just last week and is practically similar to the already launched nova 2 and nova 2 plus.

The Nova 2i has a 5.9-inch display with a pixel ratio of 18:9. While the Maimang has a resolution of 2160 x 1080, it is not indicated here if it’s the same. It is powered by a Kirin 659 chipset with an octa-core CPU. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The minimal bezels of the device has the Huawei logo at the bottom and the dual front-facing cameras (13MP + 2MP) at the top. The rear cameras also have two sensors at 16MP and 2MP.

The Nova 2i will run on EMUI 5.1 which is based on the Android 7.0 Nougat. It has a 3340mAh battery which should last you the whole day if you don’t use it that much. If you are a heavy user, better have a battery extender ready. The device also has a fingerprint scanner under the rear camera while an LED flash is integrated into the antenna band. The smartphone has several gestures you can use like drawing an S with your knuckle will get the screenshot of almost your entire screen and tapping once will take the screenshot. Tapping twice with two fingers will start screen recording.

The Malaysian department of Vmall, the official online retail store of Huawei, has the Nova 2i already on their page, even if there was no official announcement. However, there are no indications yet how much it will be and when it will be available. You can choose from Blue, Black, and Gold colors.

