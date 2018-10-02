The HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite 10 was introduced back in July but now we’re seeing the tablet on Huawei’s website complete with quad stereo speakers tuned by Harman-Kardon. The Android tablet offers an impressive 1080p display on the large 10.1-inch screen enhanced by HUAWEI ClariVu technology. If you’re particular with clarity and brightness of your gadget screen, you may want to consider this one especially since audio is of premium quality. The tablet isn’t just like any other regular mobile device because Huawei puts importance on sound technology that results in optimized audio all the time.

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite boasts four stereo speakers that have been fine-tuned by Harman Kardon. Partnership with the known audio brand isn’t new since a lot of OEMs also do it. Expect less distortion, more bass, and enhanced concert hall audio effects so every listening experience is great. The 3D surround sound is possible from a consumer tablet, thanks to Histen 5.0 stereo audio, and that’s what you’re going to get with the new MediaPad.

Other special features of the tablet include a large 7500mAh for longer battery life. It comes with Quick Charge so you can juice up to full-battery in less than 2.9 hours. This means you can enjoy web browsing, social network, mobile gaming, or even working right on the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite.

Design-wise, the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite comes with a 2.5D curved glass edge wrapped by a metal unibody build. The Android tablet is lightweight and slim you won’t have an issue holding it for a long time.

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite also allows M-Pen functions so you can write or draw on the tablet screen. HUAWEI M-Pen Lite Stylus promises 2048-layer pressure sensitivity so you can be more productive even when you’re only writing down memos or notes. The stylus can be offered with the tablet or sold separately.

If you choose to let the kids use the tablet, the enhanced eye-comfort mode will be most useful as such protects the young ones’ eyesight. Blue light is reduced while smart reminders will pop up if the child is too close to the screen.

