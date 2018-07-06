Tablets are not yet dead. That’s what we’ve been telling you as Huawei launched the MediaPad M5 last month. MediaPad M5 10 Pro images were leaked earlier this year and was soon introduced, evoking in us a sense of déjà vu. You see, the MediaPad line has been around since 2011. The top Chinese OEM hasn’t stopped producing tablets although it took a while before a new model was made public.

Two new models are now ready in Italy. The MediaPad T5 10 is accompanied by the MediaPad M5 Lite 10. There’s not much difference between the two as both sport a 10.1-inch screen, Full HD resolution, and Android 8.0 Oreo. Design-wise, they look the same.

Other specs of the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 include the following: 10.1-inch IPS LCD screen, 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, 1000:1 contrast ratio, HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, 8MP rear cam, 8MP selfie shooter, and a 7500mAh battery. The tablet runs on Android 8.0 Oreo topped by EMUI 8.0.

As for the Huawei MediaPad T5 10, this one also has the same 10.1-inch IPS display, Full HD resolution, HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor, 2GB or 3GB RAM, and 16GB or 32GB onboard storage. Camera specs are lower– 2MP selfie with fixed focus and 5MP rear cam with autofocus. The battery is also smaller at only 5100mAh.

When it comes to pricing, the tablets will start at around $235. Check out the prices below.

• Huawei MediaPad T5 10 2GB RAM + 16Gb LTE: €249.90 ($293)

• Huawei MediaPad T5 10 2GB RAM + 16Gb WIFI: €199.90 (2$33)

• Huawei MediaPad T5 10 3GB RAM + 32Gb WIFI: €229.90 ($267)

• Huawei MediaPad T5 10 3GB RAM + 32Gb LTE: €279.90 ($328)

• Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 WIFI: €299.90 ($299.90)

• Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 LTE: €349.90 ($410)

VIA: Android World