Huawei may sell off an important part of its business according to sources. There is no formal or official announcement yet but the top Chinese OEM is believed to be discussing with several companies like Digital China Group Co Ltd to take over the Honor smartphone unit. Honor is Huawei’s sub-brand that is allowed to sell in the United States. There are plenty of Honor phones out in the market but with the tech giant facing a number of challenges, it needs to reset its priorities.

The issue between the United States and China will not end just yet. Huawei is perhaps the biggest collateral damage. Huawei’s business has been limited for over a year now due to the US trade ban. It still is a developing story but looks like there will be no change anytime soon.

The Trump administration has been serious about its fight against China. We don’t know if there will be changes after November but we’ve been hearing Huawei will just put up the Honor unit for sale. It is believed to be worth as much as 25 billion yuan which is around $3.7 billion in the US.

Huawei is also believed to be focusing on premium phones instead even if they are not officially Android phones. Honor is mainly targeted at the young and those who want affordable phones. Huawei needs to rethink its strategies as the mobile business is being affected.

We are still taking things with a pinch of salt until we hear from Huawei or the Honor group. We won’t be surprised though if such happens. Digital China is said to be the frontrunner although other names like Xiaomi and TCL appear to be interested as well.

If and when Honor is sold, it will be good for both Huawei and whoever will buy it. The brand is still doing well in the market but we know the numbers may change anytime soon. It is currently sold in key markets all over the world for the lower-end category. Its main rivals are Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

Honor is a huge part of Huawei. In the second quarter of 2020, Honor accounted for about 26% of all the phones Huawei shipped. Let’s see how the story will continue.