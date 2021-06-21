Huawei has yet to officially release the Huawei P50 but we know it’s arriving soon. What the company has right now is the MatePad T 10 Kids Edition. It’s a new tablet for the young kids. It’s actually based on the Huawei MatePad T 10s but now has a number of elements that are child-friendly. It runs on the same Kirin 710A processor but the tablet only has a lower resolution screen. It still is 9.7-inches but now with 1280 x 800 pixel resolution.

As with most new Huawei mobile devices, this one runs on Android 10 EMIU 10.1. It is the last Android version Huawei can take advantage of. Sadly, there is no HarmonyOS nor Google services used here.

The Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition comes with 16GB or 32GB onboard storage with only 2GB of RAM. You can use a microSD card to expand the memory and be able to store more.

The tablet is attractive for the very young children. It’s really meant for them as proven by the color options and the protective anti-shock case made of food-grade silicone. There is a kickstand that also works as a big handle.

Huawei offers subscription to Azoomee, free for 12 months. The service delivers free access to videos and games that are age appropriate. The tablet offers stylus support so kids can enjoy digital coloring books and more.

The device is also powered by a a 5100 mAh battery with a 5W USB-C charger as described. Connectivity options include GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 5. Other features include a 5MP rear camera that can do 1080p video recording and a 2MP selfie shooter. Check out the Kids Corner for kid-friendly features and apps. Parents can take advantage of the Time, Application, and Content Management features.

Indonesia will receive the Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids Edition first. It’s now up for pre-order with a IDR 2,900,000 price tag ($200).