The Huawei MatePad line entered the market this year with the Huawei MatePad Pro at the forefront. The series is ready now for educational purposes. The Huawei MatePad 10.8 is ready for everyone. If you’re looking for a new tablet to use for work or school, you can consider this one. The device runs on EMUI 10.1 which is actually still based on Android 10. The large display is decent enough for watching your favorite shows and movies or for work or school. The Kirin 990 processor allows multitasking while the M-Pencil stylus support lets you be more productive.

The Huawei MatePad 10.8 features an IPS LCD screen with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 280 ppi. You can also use a keyboard with it so you can type with efficiency. Other specs include 6GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (128 GB max), four Harman Kardon-tuned speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, and a 7500 mAh battery.

When it comes to the camera department, there is a 13MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and autofocus lens plus an 8MP selfie snapper. You can choose between the Silver Gray and Champagne Gold Huawei MatePad 10.8.

Huawei will start shipping the MatePad 10.8 next month. You can get the Wi-Fi model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for only CNY 2,400 ($344). The 128GB version is CNY 2,800 ($400).

This one only comes with WiFi 6 but rumor has it a 5G variant will also be released in the near future. Having Wi-Fi 6+ is good enough especially if there is a Wi-Fi 6+ router around. It’s faster and can share data up to 2400 Mbps. It allows you to send HD videos and large files smoothly and easily over WiFi.