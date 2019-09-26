The Huawei Mate X isn’t out in the market yet but it will be soon. Samsung has already released the Samsung Galaxy Fold and looks like there is no problem–at least, not yet. Huawei wanted to make sure its foldable phone is ready for wider release so it did more optimizations to the device. The market release has been delayed some more but it’s also been spotted in the wild several times. The Huawei foldable phone is expected to roll out next month in China.

Huawei Mate X will directly rival the Samsung Galaxy Fold. We’re looking forward to getting a hold on one and doing our own review. If not, there are teardown treatments and durability tests.

We’re feeling positive about this one because we believe Huawei has learned a lesson from Samsung. There may be improvements too like the new Kirin 990 5G processor. A chip with integrated 5G is better than having the 5G modem separate.

To review, the foldable smartphone from the top Chinese OEM comes equipped with an 8-inch flexible display. When folded, the 6.6-inch screen is left. At the other side is the 6.38-inch display. The Huawei Mate X also offers fast charging, 55W super fast charge, and 85% charging within 30 minutes. The phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery.

The device will be announced sometime in October. We’re crossing our fingers it will be before Google launches the new Pixel phones. Not that the two are similar in form but they are flagship offerings.