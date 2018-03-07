Huawei isn’t going anywhere. It has waited for a long time to reach the US and now that it’s here, nothing and no one can stop the Chinese OEM from selling phones despite the not so warm reception. China is anticipating for the Huawei P20 series while those in the US have only been waiting for a new Mate phone even if the US intelligence chiefs caution citizens from using Huawei devices. A couple of weeks ago, we told you that Huawei has rebranded the Honor 7X as the Mate SE specifically for US release.

Now, the phone is ready to be purchased at different online retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. This phone comes unlocked and ready in two different colors–Gold and Gray. Amazon lists the device as the Huawei Mate SE Factory Unlocked. It comes equipped with the following features: a 5.93-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 16MP and 2MP dual cameras, Micro SD slot, 2.36GHz octa-core processor, and a 3340 mAh battery. The aluminum chassis makes it look like a premium device even with the very affordable $229.99 price tag.

Best Buy offers the same unlocked Huawei Mate SE 4G LTE with 64GB Memory with the same price in Gold or Gray as well. As for B&H Photo, nothing is different as the Huawei Mate SE 64GB Smartphone is also available in both colors with the same $299.99 pricing.

