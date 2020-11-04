Huawei is one OEM known for its ground-breaking smartphone designs, bringing new innovations to the table for demanding consumers. Its latest smartphone, the Mate 40 Pro is yet another device that impresses even though Huawei comes without the Google Play Services. Continuing with their tech innovations, Huawei has fitted the camera module on the Mate 40 Pro with a free form lens that makes use of the aspherical optical elements as compared to the contemporary spherical optics on current day phones.

The innovation is used in the 20MP ultrawide lens which has an asymmetrical lens marked with a jagged surface. So why this complex mechanism? To counter one of the bugging issues with ultra-wide lenses – distortion at the edges of the resulting photo.

The lens will also be capable of capturing more light for the sensor, so one can bet on better quality sans any graining in low light. Apart from that, the new camera tech also keeps the overall weight of the phone low, since it is lighter and thinner than other lenses.

That luxury is attributed to the requirements of fewer optical elements for the lens. So, with the Mate 40 Pro in your possession, the ultra-wide shots will have a wide aspect ratio without having the signature fisheye effect and the irking distortion. Your wide-angle selfies will look more natural, and that’s a huge plus.

The free form lens technology has been in works for almost two years now and Huawei wants to employ it on the telephoto lens too since they are also prone to distortion. Thereby, improving the picture quality and the overall size and weight of the camera module. This in turn will make the camera bumps much smaller for an aesthetically pleasing look.