Huawei’s latest premium flagship series, the Mate 30, was made official last week. The new smartphones arrived with premium specs and prices. We haven’t tried any of the devices yet but we believe they will be available soon in key markets. Well, they won’t be out in the United States but we’re pretty sure we’ll know more about the new models. A recent confirmation by a Huawei spokesperson tells us the Mate 30 will have no plans at all to unlock the bootloader.

This piece of information was only from a spokesperson. Many people may want to hear officially from an executive but Huawei didn’t give any official statement yet. We just know that the company has no plans to unlock the bootloader.

No bootloader means the Google Play Services won’t be able to run Android apps and services. It could have the only way for the Mate 30 to run such. If there are no Android or Google apps, then Huawei will have a hard time selling the phones. But then again Huawei said the phone will have first-party mobile services and will run on EMUI 10.

This is only one of the main effects of the trade ban against Huawei by the US government. The past months have been challenging not only for Huawei but also for many other companies that supply to or depend on the Chinese tech giant for business.

Bootloader unlocking may be limited and it appears that’s what Richard Yu has been wanting to say: We limited [bootloader unlocking] because we wanted to guarantee more security for consumers. But this time we will leave more freedom for the consumers so they can do more customization by themselves. So we are planning to let consumers do that.

It’s not clear though how Huawei will ensure security for the people. We hope Huawei further explains so we’re not left in the dark.