The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is still banned in the United States. That will not change anytime soon as the US government is determined to stop the top Chinese mobile OEM from doing further business in the country. It’s been months since the US trade ban was officially implemented that resulted in Huawei not being able to use the Android platform. The first phone to go without Android is the Huawei Mate 30 although it still runs on EMUI which is still based on Android.

JerryRigEverything’s Zack Nelson managed to get a hold of Huawei Mate 30 Pro. He subjected the phone to his standard durability test. As expected, the smartphone survived. We were left wondering why it’s banned again.

The device also hit DxOMark, beating the non-5G version with a higher score. The next thing we’re sharing is this teardown by Zack Nelson. He once again noted how the phone is that durable. He also shared the phone comes with an under-display speaker so you won’t see any normal earpiece.

As with other phones, removing the glass on the back panel is tricky. With a little heat and metal pry tool it can be done. After carefully removing the panel, there is nothing much attached to it except for the fragile ribbons around the edge.

Right under the panel is the circuar wirless charging pad plus the camera system. Huawei added some screws to make the teardown a bit difficult. If you plan on doing your own teardown or repair, make sure you keep the screws organized.

Most parts are organized and put in place like lego. Simply unclip the components from their position to see underneath. There is nothing out of the ordinary here except for the added screws.

The phone remains repairable as you can easily take out the components. Replacing the parts is cheaper and easier too.