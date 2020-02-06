The Huawei Mate 20 series is old. By that, we mean a follow-up model was already released. There is the Huawei Mate 30 that was made official back in September. The Mate 20 is still alive but many people forget it has a 5G version–the Huawei Mate 20 X. We don’t always mention it because the phone never arrived in the US. In the UK, it wasn’t also carried by the networks. iFixit managed to do a teardown analysis last July. The teardown revealed the smartphone isn’t that repairable.

The smartphone just hit DxOMark with a total average score of 111 (118 Photo, 97 Video). It’s good enough, placing right behind its sibling, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, with one point difference.

To review, the device comes with a triple-camera setup. There is a 40MP primary shooter with 27mm f/1.8-aperture lens, 8MP telephoto 80mm f/2.4-aperture lens with OIS, and a 20MP Ultra-wide 16mm f/2.2-aperture lens. The camera system offers laser assist autofocus and PDAF. It also allows 4K video recording (2160p/30fps or 1080p/30fps with gyro-EIS).

This Huawei Mate 20 X is a premium flagship device with its large 7.2-inch display and fast performance. It’s not exactly highlighted for its camera but it can be considered because it’s from Huawei. Mobile photography enthusiasts may be looking at what the phone can deliver and DxOMark is here to give answers.

The device offers accurate exposure with wide dynamic range, pleasant color rendering, accurate white balance, and low noise in night shots. Take note of the good ultra-wide-angle camera, high detail in zoom shots, and the excellent autofocus. Video capture is also good, delivering excellent autofocus with good tracking and accurate exposure with a wide dynamic range. Expect smooth exposure adaptation, well-controlled noise especially outdoors, pleasant color rendering and accurate white balance, and effective stabilization in static videos.

The bad: fine details are often lost, ringing often visible, and low detail in bokeh images. There is strong chroma noise in indoor zoom shots and limited dynamic range in high-contrast scenes. For videos, judder effect and noisy edges are visible. Fine details are also often lost while there are stabilization errors in indoor walking videos.