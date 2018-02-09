Honestly, we haven’t realized there’s no Durability Test for 2018 yet until this one for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro was posted. Zack Nelson just released his Scratch, Burn, and Bend Test featuring Huawei’s latest premium flagship offering in the United States. This one is particularly interesting because of the glass sandwich design. A titanium gray Mate 10 given by Huawei was previously tested but this Mate 10 Pro, Mr. JerryRigEverything purchased on his own. And will the Huawei phone survive? Watch the video below…

The screen is protected by a screen protector. This is common in most smartphones but for this purpose, it was removed. Plastic scratches at only level 3 but the glass screen scratches at level 6. It can reach level 7 with a deeper scratch.

The front glass panel covers the Huawei logo, as well as, the front-facing cam so they don’t scratch. The earpiece is protected by a metal grille with really small holes. It’s actually easier to maintain because metal shavings can be attracted by a magnet while dirt can be brushed off easily. At the bottom edge, you can see only the USBC charging port. You won’t find any headphone jack. Side buttons and the side edges are made of metal.

Moving on to the burn test, the AMOLED screen of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro can last 40 seconds. The bend test only lasts for a while because there is hardly any flex. No damage is done to the front and back glass panel. The metal button and sides don’t crinkle or snap so you know this phone is really durable— ready for rougher than normal usage.

SOURCE: JerryRigEverything

