Huawei won’t be entering the US market anytime soon. That is something we’re certain of because the US trade ban has been going on for more months. And as early as last year, we learned of the US government’s efforts to block the top Chinese OEM’s entrance to the American soil. Interestingly, Huawei still became number 2 after Samsung. It overtook Apple despite not having captured the US mobile scene. The past two quarters have been especially challenging for the tech giant and we’ve been wondering if the upcoming phones will still run on Android OS.

The company has been confident they can still use Android. Well, it’s not exactly the case now because the recently announced Huawei Mate 30 series only run EMUI 10–the company’s very own UI. There was no mention of Android 10 but we know it is based on Android 10.

The EMUI 10 is still in beta but it will ready for dozens of Huawei phones. The devices listed below will get EMUI 10 based on Android 10 OS very soon. It’s a long list but hopefully, this will give Huawei fans peace of mind.

Officially confirmed to get the EMUI 10 or Magic UI 3.0 update based Android 10 are the following devices:



HUAWEI MATE SERIES. Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 Lite, Huawei Mate 20 X, Mate 20 X (5G), Huawei Mate 20 Porsche RS, Huawei Mate X, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Huawei Porsche Design Mate 10, Porsche Design Mate RS

HUAWEI P-SERIES. Huawei P30, P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite/Nova 4e, Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Huawei P Smart 2019, P Smart+ 2019, Huawei P Smart Z

HUAWEI NOVA SERIES. Huawei Nova 5T, Nova , Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i, Nova 4, Nova 4e

MID-RANGE HUAWEI PHONES. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Y7 Pro 2019, Huawei Y6 (2019), Y9 2019 (Enjoy 8 plus), Huawei Y9 2019, Huawei Y7 (2019), Huawei Y7 Pro (2019), Huawei Y7 Prime (2019)

HONOR SERIES. Honor 9X, 9X Pro, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20i/20 Lite, Honor View 10/Honor V10, Honor View 20/Honor V20, Honor 10, Honor 10 GT, Honor 10 Lite,Honor Play, Honor Note 10, Honor 8X, Honor 8C, Honor Magic 2, Honor 8A

The follow Huawei phones may also receive the same update: Huawei P20 Lite/Nova 3e, Huawei P Smart + (Nova 3i), Nova 3Huawei Y3 (2018), Huawei Y5 2018 Prime, Y5 2018 Lite, Y6 Prime (2018), Huawei Y6 (2018), Huawei Y7 (2018), Huawei Y7 Prime (2018), Huawei Y7 Pro (2018), Honor 8X Max