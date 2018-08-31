Huawei has jumped into the gaming phone bandwagon by announcing the Honor Play. A recent Huawei GPU Turbo update schedule revealed the phone is coming soon. Even before the official launch, we saw the Huawei Honor Play being unboxed. As early as now, we believe it would rival the Xiaomi Pocophone F1, OnePlus 6, and even the Razer Phone. The device was first made known in India with a starting price of $290 but it’s only now the budget gaming phone will be available in key markets in North America and Europe.

The Honor Play is ready in different color variants: Navy Blue, Ultra Violet, and Midnight Black. It runs on GPU Turbo so expect lower power consumption and powerful performance–even for a low-cost smartphone.

While Samsung has teamed up with Fortnite, Huawei has partnered with the makers of PUBG to support the 10 vibrating modes for an enhanced gaming experience. Gaming phones are slowly becoming a new category and we have a feeling more OEMs will follow with their own gaming products.

For the Honor Play’s global launch, the Player Edition Black and Player Edition Red will be released by Huawei. The Player Edition Black features some red accents just around the fingerprint scanner, camera, and hardware.

Pricing starts at €329 or £279 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Honor Play. The new Player Edition starts at €349 from popular offline and online retailers.

SOURCE: Huawei