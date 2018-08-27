Huawei is jumping onto the gaming phone bandwagon by launching Honor Play. The new smartphone can very well rival the OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Poco F1, and the Razer Phone when it comes to offering mobile gaming experiences. We’ve got our hands on a unit of the new Honor Play. It’s a budget-friendly gaming device with flagship level specs and features. Well, if that’s the case, then it may be more of a worthy rival to the OnePlus and Xiaomi gaming phones since the one from Razer is considered premium.

Xiaomi is able to deliver a premium-looking phone with mid-range specs at a budget-friendly price. That’s something hard to accomplish but you know the Chinese could do it.

The Huawei Honor line is adding the Honor Play. We’ve got unboxing photos below:

The phone looks more “gamer-like” with the design you can see at the back of a rubbery transparent case. Inside the box, you will see a manual, single wall socket, and power cord aside from the phone.

The phone is meant for more mass gaming consumption. It’s not high-end so expect more people will be able to afford the phone.

To review, the Huawei Honor Play comes equipped with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, Hisilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core processor, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, EMUI 8.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, and a 3750 mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, there’s the dual 16MP (f/2.2, PDAF) plus 2MP (f/2.4, depth sensor) rear cameras with LED flash, HDR, and panorama, as well as, a single 16MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor Play is definitely a budget gaming phone. It’s not too much but it works if you’re looking for a new phone really focused on gaming.

VIA: SlashGear