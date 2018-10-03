The Huawei Honor 8X reached TENAA before the formal launch. We also saw that Honor 8X Max listing and soon, the phones were ready with dual cams and notched displays. The smartphones were initially launched in China and now we have more information on the Honor 8X. The device boasts a large display with 91% screen-to-body-ratio, AI camera, and a minimalist design. It may remind you of older Honor phones but remember this is another affordable mid-range Android phone that combines beauty and function.

The Honor 8X comes equipped with decent specs starting with a 6.5-inch Notch FullView display, 91% screen-to-body-ratio, chip-on-film (COF) technology, Kirin 710, AI telecommunication, and AI dual camera with super night shot photography. When it comes to imaging, the Honor 8X has excellent super night shooting, AI cameras, 20MP and 2MP dual rear cameras, and a 16MP selfie shooter.

The new Honor phone will be out in three color options: Red, Black, and Blue. It offers eye comfort mode (TüV Rheinland) so blue light radiation is reduced.

Othe specs and features of the phone include a 128GB ROM storage, microSD card slot, EMUI 8.2, facial recognition, and a 3750mAh battery. The Huawei sub-brand is doing great. People search for value for their money so they’re becoming wiser by preferring inexpensive phones when some of them have almost premium specs already.

Honor 8X features a large battery that can last the whole day. What’s most interesting in the Honor 8X are the advanced AI Communications that can recognize the weak signal, adjust voice quality, enable AI noise cancelation, detect variations in signal strength, and restore 4G if needed.

Huawei will release the Honor 8X today, October 3, in Spain, Italy, and France. In France, the 4GB +64GB version is only €249.90. The 4GB + 128GB is €299.90. The prices are the same in Spain and Italy except for the 4GB + 64GB in Italy that costs €269.90.