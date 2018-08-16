Huawei is adding another smartphone to its long lineup of Android devices. Aside from the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Lite, and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, there’s the new Honor and Honor Note models in the works. The Honor Note 10 was leaked last month and today, we’re learning about the new Honor 8X as posted on TENAA. Obviously, this follows the Honor 8 Pro from last year. We’re not sure why Huawei isn’t using the Honor 10 name yet.

Hitting TENAA means the product is about to be revealed in China. It’s like the Chinese FCC so more often than not, the specs and features listed there would turn out to be true.

The pages lists the following details: a large 7.12-inch screen, 2244 × 1080 pixel resolution, 64GB onborad storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 4900mAH battery, 4G LTE, and 177.57 × 86.24 × 8.13mm as dimensions.

Looking at the images of the Honor ARE-AL00, we see a small notch. A Snapdragon 660 or 636 processor may also run on the smartphone.

When it comes to imaging, the Huawei Honor 8X or Honor ARE-AL00 may feature an 8MP selfie shooter plus a dual 16MP with 2MP rear camera system. No word on release date but we can expect just before year-end while pricing may be within $350 to $400.

VIA: Weibo (1),(2)

SOURCE: TENAA